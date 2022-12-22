SUNY Plattsburgh commencement delayed due to weather
PLATTSBURGH — The start of SUNY Plattsburgh’s Winter Commencement on Saturday, Dec. 17 has been pushed back to noon, a two-hour delay from the scheduled start.
While the forecast snow is set to taper off that morning, the later time will allow graduates, other participants, families and friends, more time to get to the venue.
Nearly 300 SUNY Plattsburgh students are eligible to cross the dais on Saturday in the newly refurbished field house gymnasium.
This year’s ceremony includes remarks from Dr. Mohamed Gaber, distinguished service professor of accounting, and Linda Bourgeois, ceo/president, UFirst Federal Credit Union, recipients of the College Council’s Distinguished Service Award, and Emily Reinhardt, an environmental science planning and management major from Newark, NY, addressing her classmates as student speaker.
For details on the event, go to www.plattsburgh.edu/commencement.
City of Plattsburgh boil order lifted
PLATTSBURGH — The boil water order that was issued for 56 to 72 Cogan Ave. has been lifted.
Northern ADK school board announces property vote results
ELLENBURG – The Northern Adirondack School Board held a Special Vote on Dec. 14 for the Real Propotery Acquisition.
It was resolved that the Board of Education of the Northern Adirondack Central School District will purchase certain real property located at 5562 Route 11, Town of Ellenburg, County of Clinton (Tax Account No. 85.1-1-2) from the St. Edmunds Knights of Columbus at an estimated cost not to exceed $70,000, excluding the reasonable and necessary transaction costs incidental, which amount is equal to or less than the fair market value of the property and funded through an appropriation from the existing District Fund balance.
The property will be utilized by the District to address the parking needs of the District.
Votes in favor of Real Property Acquisition : 175.
Votes against Real Property Acquisition : 93.
Moriah school board to hold meeting
MORIAH — The Moriah Central School Board of Education will meet on Dec. 20.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the High School Library. Items on the agenda include: Review of Financial Reports, Bid Discussion and Personnel Discussions.
A full agenda can be found at www.moriahk12.org.
Ticonderoga school board schedules meeting
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga School Board of Education will meet on Dec. 20.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. in the Junior/Senior High Auditorium.
The public is welcome to attend.
CCC Board of Trustees to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton Community College Board of Trustees has scheduled its regular meeting for Dec. 20.
The meeting at 5 p.m. in the conference room, second floor, of the Moore Building. This meeting will be held in person and is open to the public.
Plattsburgh Fire District No. 3 to hold meeting
PLATTSBURGH — Fire District No. 3 will hold its organizational meeting on Jan. 11, 2023.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Wallace Hill Station, 128 Wallace Hill Road, Plattsburgh.
The regular monthly meeting will be held immediately after.
