AuSable Valley school board to meet
CLINTONVILLE — The AuSable Valley Central School Board of Education Meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 21, at the Au Sable Forks Elementary School Cafeteria.
It is anticipated that the meeting will begin with presentations followed by an executive session. Regular session will immediately follow the executive session. The Board will consider the following: Special Education recommendations and Personnel Issues.
Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library Board sets 2023 meeting dates
PLATTSBURGH — Regular meetings of the Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System Board of Trustees have been scheduled for the following dates in 2023.
Meetings will be held every fourth Monday of the month at 4:30 p.m. in the Clinton Essex Franklin Library System Board room at 33 Oak St., Plattsburgh.
- Jan. 23, 2023
- Feb. 27, 2023
- March – No meeting will be held.
- April 24, 2023
- May 22, 2023
- June 26, 2023
- July 24, 2023
- Aug. 28, 2023
- Sept. 25, 2023
- Oct. 23, 2023
- Nov. 27, 2023
- December – Whether to have a December meeting will be determined at a later date.
Champlain holding decorating contest
CHAMPLAIN — The Village of Champlain will once again be holding its Holiday House Decorating Contest.
Judging will be held Dec. 19 to 21.
Residents are asked to turn their lights on by 5 p.m. each night of judging.
The winners will be posted on our Village website and Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.