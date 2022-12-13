Plattsburgh issues boil water order
PLATTSBURGH — As the result of an emergency water main repair, there was an interruption of water service on Cogan Avenue in the City of Plattsburgh.
A boil water order has been issued for 56 to 72 Cogan Ave. This Boil Water Order will remain in effect until further notice.
Plattsburgh State women’s hockey to staff adopt-a-wish booth
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State women’s hockey team is teaming up with Make-A-Wish Northeast New York, as players will be staffing the chapter’s Adopt-A-Wish Holiday Campaign booth at Champlain Centre in Plattsburgh today.
Cardinals players will be staffing the booth in the center of the mall on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m.
The campaign throughout the 518 and 838 area codes features paper stars available for a suggested donation of $5 each. NYSCOPBA has generously renewed its role in the campaign as the Presenting Sponsor, and we are thankful for its support. In addition, Plug, BBL Construction Services and Teamsters Local 294 serve as Star Sponsors.
Stars are available online at adoptawishneny.org, at Crossgates Mall, Colonie Center, Wilton Mall, Aviation Mall, Champlain Centre, Wintertime Wonderland at Via Port Rotterdam and select businesses and schools throughout the region. The campaign runs at malls through Christmas Eve.
Make-A-Wish grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Make-A-Wish Northeast New York serves the 15 counties comprising the 518 and 838 area codes. The chapter grants 90-100 wishes in a normal year, and has granted more than 2,000 wishes since 1987.
Willsboro school board to meet
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School Board of Education will hold a regular board meeting on Dec. 15.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m., and can also be streamed online via WebEx from a link on the district’s website, www.willsborocsd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.