City looking to adopt 2023 budget
PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh is planning to adopt their 2023 budget at the Common Council meeting tonight.
In October, City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest touted his proposed budget, which stayed under the mandated-state tax cap, increased the tax levy and decreased the tax rate.
“Whenever a government office can deliver a balanced budget with a decrease in the tax rate, I think that’s a good thing,” the mayor told the Press-Republican at the time.
The budget will need just four votes to be adopted or defeated. Rosenquest can vote to break a tie if needed.
For those interested in attending, the meeting will be held at 5 p.m. in City Hall.
Candidates nominated at Willsboro Republican Cmte. meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Willsboro Republican Committee held an organizational and 2023 endorsement meeting on Nov. 29.
The committee, led by Chairman Win Belanger, interviewed, questioned and then endorsed Chelsea Merrihew for Essex County Clerk in the upcoming 2023 elections.
They repeated those efforts and ended up endorsing all town incumbents for another term; Shaun Gillilland for Supervisor, Susan Thompson for Town Clerk, Steven Benway and Lane Sayward for Town Council and Travis Crowningshield for Highway Superintendent.
City of Plattsburgh issues boil order
PLATTSBURGH — As the result of an emergency water line repair on Prospect Avenue, there has been an interruption of water service and a Boil Water Order has been issued for 124 to 147 Prospect Avenue and all of Filion Way.
This Boil Water Order will remain in effect until further notice.
