Ti school board to meet

TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will meet at 5 pm. tonight.

The special meeting will be held in the junior/senior high school cafeteria.

The public is welcome to attend.

Moriah school board to meet

MORIAH — The Moriah Central School Board of Education would like to announce a regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 15.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the High School Library.

Items on the agenda include: personnel hiring, review of financial reports and approval of contracts.

A full agenda can be found at www.moriahk12.org.

