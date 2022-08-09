Northern Adirondack School Board meeting date change
ELLENBURG DEPOT — The Northern Adirondack School Board will hold a regular board meeting Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m. The meeting is open to the public and an agenda will be available only 24 hours before the meeting.
The original date the meeting was scheduled was Thursday, August 18.
Willsboro Central School Board to meet
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School Board will hold its regular board meetingtoday at 6 p.m. in the conference room. This meeting will be used to discuss business, finance and policy updates. It is open to the public and a WebEx live stream will be available.
Chazy Rural Central School Board to meet
CHAZY — The CCRS will hold its regular monthly board meeting today at 6 p.m. in the boardroom. This meeting will be used to discuss financials, tax levy, bid award, capital project and personnel.
ElliptiGO Riders Club to hold group ride, brunch
PLATTSBURGH — The Global ElliptiGO Riders Club invites all to a 16-mile group ride, optional races and brunch Saturday, Sept. 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Adirondack ElliptiGO located 403 West Bay Plaza, Plattsburgh.
The group ride is open to all levels of riders and offers its travelers a scenic ride along Saranac River and Lake Champlain through historic locations.
There are three optional races at approximately the 3, 9 and 13 mile mark of the route, these are not part of ElliptiGO Day and are not covered by GERC insurance policy.
After all three races, the group will continue the route to Valcour Brewing Center located 49 Ohio Ave, Plattsburgh for brunch. Followed by a 3-mile-pedal to the starting location.
Champlain Central School to hold reunion dinner
CHAMPLAIN — Champlain Central School will host the seventh reunion dinner Saturday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m. at the North Country Golf Club located at 862 Hayford Rd, Champlain.
Call 518-846-7390 or 518-569-7378 to make a reservation. Anyone who attended Champlain Central School through 1959 is eligible.
