Chazy school board to meet
CHAZY — The Chazy Central Rural School Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting today at 6 p.m. in the Board Room.
It’s anticipated the Board will consider personnel appointments, review financial reports, and review start dates for Fall sports.
Board of Education meetings are open to the public.
Champlain fire district to hold meeting
CHAMPLAIN — The Champlain Fire District is holding a building committee workshop on Wednesday.
The meeting will be held at 2 p.m. in the Champlain Fire District Office at 152 Elm St., Champlain.
Willsboro school district seeking information on disabled students within district
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School District is looking to locate and serve disabled students who live within its boundaries.
The District is responsible for maintaining a roster of all disabled students from birth to 21 years of age. The roster includes any disabled condition, including emotional, intellectual or mental.
The list provides the School Board with the necessary information to plan staffing and funding to serve the disabled population.
Parents who suspect their child may have a disabling condition may call the District Office at 518-963-4456 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Clinton County Board of Health to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Board of Health will meet at the Clinton County Government Center on Aug. 28.
The meeting will be held at the 1st Floor Meeting Room at 137 Margaret St. at 7 p.m.
