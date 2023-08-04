Champlain
Village board to hold special meeting
CHAMPLAIN — The Village of Champlain will hold a special board meeting on Aug. 7.
The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Village Office, 11104 Rt. 9, Champlain, New York.
The purpose of the meeting is to approve a Bond Resolution for the Water Line Replacement project and will be open to the public.
Beekmantown school board to hold public hearing
BEEKMANTOWN — A public hearing is scheduled for Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. in the Learning Theater on the Beekmantown Central School District’s District-Wide School Safety Plan.
The Board of Education of the Beekmantown Central School District will meet there at 6:15 p.m. with agenda items including retirement, appointments, confirm tax rolls and authorize tax levy and grants.
A complete agenda is available on the district website at http://www.bcsdk12.org/boardagenda/
