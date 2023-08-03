Saranac school board sets meeting
SARANAC — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 7.
The meeting will be held at the District Office in Dannemora.
Some of the items on the agenda include appointments and resignations of individuals, items to declare obsolete, budget transfer, and bid awards.
A complete agenda will be available on our web site at www.saranac.org. The Saranac Central School Board of Education encourages the public to attend
Peru school board to meet
PERU — The Peru Central School District Board of Education will hold a regular monthly meeting on Aug. 8.
The meeting will be held, at 7 p.m. in the High School Community Room.
Currently, two public comment opportunities are planned as follows:
- First public comment: Related to items on the agenda. Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker.
- Second public comment: Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker.
Individuals who are unable to attend the regular meeting in person may submit public comments by emailing perucomments@perucsd.org no later than noon on Aug. 8.
Online comments are also subject to the conditions stated above.
Anticipated topics include:
· District Code of Conduct
· Photography Agreement
· Personnel appointments
· Strategic Planning
· NYSSBA Voting Delegate
The complete agenda will be available on the District’s website, perucsd.org, where the meeting will also be recorded and will be available at a later date.
City of Plattsburgh announces road resurfacing projects
PLATTSBURGH — Starting on Aug. 7, the City of Plattsburgh Department of Public Works will begin road resurfacing projects on George Angel Drive, from Park Avenue to Rugar Street on Ollivetti Place, Prospect Avenue, and Cogan Avenue, and also from Hillcrest Avenue to Tremblay Avenue on Park Avenue.
There will be no on-street parking permitted during the construction. Thru traffic will be permitted during milling operations, however during paving operations the roads will be closed between the hours of 6:00am and 6:00pm.
No traffic will be allowed on new asphalt for a minimum of three hours. Check with a flag person prior to walking or crossing the fresh asphalt.
Boquet Valley school district to hold meeting
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Boquet Valley Central School District Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting on Aug. 10.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. in Room 106 at the Mountain View Campus in Elizabethtown.
The meeting will be open to the public.
Champlain Village Board schedules public hearing
CHAMPLAIN — The Board of Trustees of the Village of Champlain will hold a public hearing on Aug. 14.
The hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Office, 11104 Route 9, for the purpose of hearing those in favor of or in opposition to local law providing for Dog Licensing and Control.
The full text of the local law is available for inspection at the Village Office during regular business hours from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Lake Placid school board to meet
LAKE PLACID — There will be a meeting of the Lake Placid Central School Board of Education on Aug. 15.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Board of Education Conference Room in the Administration Building, 50 Cummings Road, Lake Placid.
Board agenda documents will become live on the day before the meeting and can be found at: https://go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public
This meeting shall also be broadcast live via Zoom. Anyone who wishes to attend the Board meeting via zoom may do so with this link:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/98418938323?pwd=a2Iza0JTdjlBT0Z6NFRaRUF1RkZXUT09
Meeting ID: 984 1893 8323
Passcode: 8pYYMn
You will be muted on entry via Zoom. To comment during the meeting use the raise hand option. Meetings are also streamed live at: http://www.lpcsd.org/ by clicking on “live stream”.
Anyone can submit comments for the Good of the Cause by emailing lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net Emails will be read during the portion of the Good of the Cause.
FEH BOCES to meet
The regular meeting of the Board of Cooperative Educational Services of the Sole Supervisory District of Franklin, Essex and Hamilton Counties is scheduled for 6 p.m., Aug. 17.
It will be held via videoconference at the North Franklin Educational Center, 23 Husky Lane, Malone, New York and the Adirondack Educational Center, 711 NYS Route 3, Saranac Lake, New York.
