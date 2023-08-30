City of Plattsburgh adjusts refuse collection schedule for holiday
PLATTSBURGH — As a result of the Labor Day Holiday on Monday, Sept. 4, there has been a change in the refuse collection schedule for the City.
There will be no refuse collections done by the Department of Public Works on Monday, Sept. 4. Collections for Monday will be done on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
All other collections for the week will be done on their regularly scheduled days.
Lake Placid school board to meet
LAKE PLACID — There will be a budget work session and regular meeting of the Lake Placid Central School’s Board of Education on Sept. 5.
The regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m. with board members attending at the Board of Education Conference Room in the Administration Building, 50 Cummings Road, Lake Placid.
Board agenda documents will become live on the day before the meeting and can be found at: https://go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public
This meeting shall also be broadcast live via Zoom. Anyone who wishes to attend the Board meeting via zoom may do so with this link:
https://zoom.us/j/93924155370?pwd=VVZ3QnFldHlDZ1N5NWRwNEdtNXFlZz09
Meeting ID: 939 2415 5370
Passcode: 031981
You will be muted on entry via Zoom. To comment during the meeting use the raise hand option. Meetings are also live streamed at www.youtube.com/channel/UCYCuD5SOK2eM6kBJPtjVvvA
Comments may be submitted for the Good of the Cause by emailing lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net Emails will be read during the portion of the Good of the Cause.
The meeting shall be recorded and posted on the District’s website within five (5) business days following the meeting, and shall remain available for a period of five (5) years thereafter.
Clinton County Youth Bureau accepting funding applications
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Youth Bureau is accepting applications for New York Office of Children and Family Services youth program funding for the 2024 fiscal year.
Youth Development funding will be awarded to organizations offering community-level services designed to promote positive youth development. Such programs may include, but are not limited to: programs that promote physical and emotional wellness, educational achievement or civic, family and community engagement; family support services; services to prevent juvenile delinquency, child abuse and neglect; services to avert family crisis; and services to assist youth in need of crisis intervention or respite services.
Any community based, 501(C)3, not-for-profit organization with a duly constituted board of directors may apply. All programs must be offered free of charge to participating youth.
Applications for funding must be submitted to the Clinton County Youth Bureau by Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.
For more information or applications, please call the Youth Bureau at 518-565-4750.
