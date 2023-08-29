Plattsburgh school board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education will meet on Thursday, Aug. 31.
The meeting will be held at the Duken Building, with an executive session scheduled for 6 p.m. and an anticipated public session at 7:30 p.m.
Champlain Village Offices to close for holiday
CHAMPLAIN — The Village of Champlain Offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4, in recognition of Labor Day.
Offices will reopen on Tuesday at regular hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.