Keeseville library board to meet
KEESEVILLE — The Board of Directors for the Keeseville Free Library will hold a board meeting at 4 p.m. on Sept. 5.
The meeting will be held at the Keeseville Free Library located at 1721 Front Street in Keeseville and is open to the public.
Cadyville fire district holding budget workshop
CADYVILLE — The Cadyville Fire District will be holding a final budget workshop meeting on Sept. 6.
It will be held at 7 p.m. at the Cadyville Fire Station. Public is welcome.
Altona fire district holding emergency meeting ALTONA — The Board of Fire Commissioners of the Altona Fire District in the Town of Altona will hold an emergency meeting on Monday, Aug. 28.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Altona Fire Station, Altona, New York.
All meetings of the Board of Fire Commissioners are open to the public.
