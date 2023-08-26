Keeseville library board to meet

KEESEVILLE — The Board of Directors for the Keeseville Free Library will hold a board meeting at 4 p.m. on Sept. 5.

The meeting will be held at the Keeseville Free Library located at 1721 Front Street in Keeseville and is open to the public.

Cadyville fire district holding budget workshop

CADYVILLE — The Cadyville Fire District will be holding a final budget workshop meeting on Sept. 6.

It will be held at 7 p.m. at the Cadyville Fire Station. Public is welcome.

Altona fire district holding emergency meeting ALTONA — The Board of Fire Commissioners of the Altona Fire District in the Town of Altona will hold an emergency meeting on Monday, Aug. 28.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Altona Fire Station, Altona, New York.

All meetings of the Board of Fire Commissioners are open to the public.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you