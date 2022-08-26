Village of Champlain Planning Board to meet
CHAMPLAIN — The Village of Champlain Planning Board will meet Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 5 p.m. at the village office located at 11104 Route 9, Champlain. A review of a proposed subdivision on Maiden Lane will be discussed at this meeting.
Shoebox Gift recipient from former Soviet Union to share story
Samaritan’s Purse invites the public to hear former Operation Christmas Child donation recipient Elena Nicholson tell her childhood story of receiving a shoebox gift in the former Soviet Union and how it impacted her life. She will be in northern New York between Thursday, Sept. 8 and Monday, Sept. 12.
The schedule for Nicholson’s story tour is as follows:
Friday, September 9
9:30 a.m.: at Pilgrim Holiness Church located at 6059 Sentinel Road, Lake Placid.
1 p.m.: at Mountainside Bible Chapel located at 165 US-9, Schroon Lake.
5 p.m.: at Westport Bible Church located at 24 Youngs Road, Westport.
Saturday, September 10
10 a.m.: at Victory Baptist Church located at 601 NY-11C, Winthrop.
1 p.m.: First Christian Church located at 45 Delancy Avenue, Brushton.
Sunday, September 11
10 a.m.: at First Assembly of God located at 164 Prospect Avenue, Plattsburgh.
1 p.m.: at Christ and St. John’s Church located at 18 Butternut Street, Champlain.
4 p.m.: at Northway Country Alliance Church located at 7 Northern Avenue, Plattsburgh.
For more information or to donate visit https://www.samaritanspurse.org/occ
