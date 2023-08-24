Lyon Mountain sewer system smoke testing scheduled
LYON MOUNTAIN — Residents in the Lyon Mountain sewer district are reminded that a Water Pollution Control Facility inspection crew, in coordination with the Lyon Mountain Wastewater treatment plant staff, will be conducting a smoke test in the sanitary sewer system in the Lyon Mountain sewer district on Aug. 29 and 30.
The purpose is to locate breaks and defects in the sewer system. The smoke that may be seen coming from vents or utility access sites is non-toxic, harmless and creates no fire hazard.
The smoke should not enter your home unless the plumbing is defective or drains have dried up. If smoke should enter your home or building, this represents a defect which is the responsibility of the property owner. If smoke is detected in your home, contact one of the crew working in your area or call 518-492-7541, ext 9 to reach the Lyon Mt Wastewater treatment plant operators.
Habitat for Humanity volunteer opportunity available
MALONE — This Saturday, Aug. 26, Habitat for Humanity’s current Veteran Project at 31 Pershing St., in Malone we will be pouring concrete for the foundation of this new construction, a three bedroom, two bath home for Veteran and Dad, Jerome Lamica.
It is easy to volunteer, Once you show up on the jobsite, please sign in and a project manager will put you to work. When you are ready to leave, be sure to sign out.
Any help is appreciated.
Lake Champlain – Lake George Regional Planning Board to meet
The Lake Champlain – Lake George Regional Planning Board Executive Committee will be meeting on Aug. 29, at 2:30 p.m.
Meeting locations and more information can be found at https://www.lclgrpb.org/meeting-information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.