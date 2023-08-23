Rouses Point zoning board meeting canceled
ROUSES POINT — The Village of Rouses Point Zoning Board of Appeals meeting scheduled for Aug. 28 is cancelled.
The next scheduled meeting is on Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Rouses Point Civic Center, 39 Lake St.
33rd Annual Run for Jon set for this weekend
PERU — The 33nd annual Run For Jon will be held this Saturday, Aug. 26, at 5 p.m. at Forrence Orchards on Mannix Road in Peru.
There are numerous door prizes for participants, donated by our generous donors.
It is a great sanctioned by USA Track & Field, with some of the best runners in the Northeast participating. Over the years, the race has attracted state and national champions as well as a few Olympians.
The race’s mission has always been to raise funds to help North Country families with children in medical crisis. The Run for Jon raises over $4,000 every year for this important purpose, helping hundreds of needy families.
For additional information, visit the Run for Jon website (www.runforjon.org) or call Matt Medeiros at 518-524-1269.
Amended animal control ordinance meeting to be held in AkwesasneAKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Compliance Department is holding a consultation meeting with tribal members to discuss a final draft of the Amended Animal Control Ordinance.
The meeting will be held on Wednesday, Seskéha/Aug. 30 beginning at 5 p.m. for membership to attend in-person or to participate virtually.
The consultation meeting will be held in the first-floor conference room at the Ionkwakiohkwaróron Tribal Administration Building, located at 71 Margaret Terrance Memorial Way in Akwesasne.
Tribal members who want to participate virtually using Zoom must register in advance by clicking the following link: https://bit.ly/3QOPfli. Please keep the resulting Zoom link accessible.
The Amended Animal Control Ordinance will be presented during the meeting, but tribal members may request a copy by contacting the Tribe’s Animal Control Program at (518) 358-2273. The amended ordinance will also be available on the Tribal Members Portal prior to the consultation meeting.
All tribal members are welcomed and encouraged to participate.
Meeting: Final Draft — Amended Animal Control Ordinance
Date/Time: Tuesday, Seskéha/August 30, 2023 @ 5:00 p.m.
Location: First-Floor Conference Room,
Ionkwakiohkwaróron Tribal Administration Building
71 Margaret Terrance Memorial Way
Akwesasne, New York 13655
Virtually: https://bit.ly/3QOPfl
