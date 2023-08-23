City announces road resurfacing projects
PLATTSBURGH — Starting today, the City of Plattsburgh Department of Public Works will begin paving projects on Ollivetti Place, Prospect Avenue, Cogan Avenue, and Park Avenue.
There will be no on-street parking and no thru traffic permitted during the paving. The roads that are actively being paved will be closed between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
No traffic will be allowed on new asphalt for a minimum of three hours. Please check with a flag person prior to walking or crossing the fresh asphalt.
Ellenburg town board to hold special meeting
ELLENBURG — The Ellenburg Town Board will hold a special meeting on Sept. 5 at 6:30 p.m. to do interviews with the applicants who apply for the Town Highway position and to pass a resolution to hire someone.
The meeting will be held at the Town Hall located at 13 Brandy Brook Road, Ellenburg Center.
Chateaugay school district approved for meal Community Eligibility Provision CHATEAUGAY — The Chateaugay Central School district recently announced an amendment to its policy for serving meals for children served under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2023-2024 school year, which would allow for all children at all schools/sites to be served meals at no charge.
For additional information please contact:
Chateaugay Central School District
Attention: Mary Legacy, Reviewing Official
42 River Street, P O Box 904
Chateaugay, NY 12910,
Phone#: 518-497-6611 ext. 2301
Email: m.legacy@chateaugaycsd.org
