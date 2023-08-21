Peru school board schedules meeting
PERU — The Peru Central School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Aug. 23.
The meeting will be held in the High School Community Room at 7:30 a.m. The main purpose of this meeting is to adopt the 2023-2024 District-Wide Emergency Response Plan (DERP), also known as the District-Wide School Safety Plan.
The agenda will be available on the District’s website (perucsd.org).
Essex County Cornell extension to meet
LEWIS — Cornell Cooperative Extension Association of Essex County will hold a regular board meeting on Aug. 28.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the extension office at 8487 US Route 9 in Lewis. This meeting is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact the office at 518-962-4810 or email essex@cornell.edu.
Lyon Mountain fire district to hold budget workshop
LYON MOUNTAIN — The Lyon Mountain Fire District Board will hold a budget workshop meeting on Sept. 6.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Lyon Mountain Fire House.
