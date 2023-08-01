Town of Ellenburg to hold special meeting
ELLENBURG — The Town of Ellenburg will hold a special meeting on Aug. 15 to discuss the 2023-2024 Town Insurance Renewal Contract.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Town Hall located at 13 Brandy Brook Road, Ellenburg Center.
Town of Ellenburg seeking full-time highway worker
ELLENBURG — The Town of Ellenburg is seeking qualified individuals to apply for the position of full-time highway worker for the Town of Ellenburg Highway Department.
All individuals interested must submit their resume and cover letter to the Town Clerk-Bethany Fortin no later than Sept. 1.
Please mail cover letter and resume to Bethany Fortin-16 St.Edmund’s Way, Suite 3, Ellenburg Center NY 12934.
Plattsburgh Housing Authority Board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting on Aug. 16, at 1 p.m. at PHA Administrative Offices.
Northern Adirondack school board schedules meeting
ELLENBURG – The Northern Adirondack School Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Aug. 17.
The regular meeting will be held in the Middle/High School Auditorium.
The full agenda will be available 24 hours in advance on the district’s website, www.nacs1.org.
The meeting is open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.