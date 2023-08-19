Ellenburg town board to meet
ELLENBURG — The Ellenburg Town Board will meet Aug. 30 at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held at Town Hall at 13 Brandy Brook Road, Ellenburg Center, and will begin with discussion of insurance quotes for the 2024 year.
That will be followed by the introduction and passing of a resolution to accept one of those quotes, as well as a discussion on the Met Tower application from New Leaf Energy.
Jay town board to meet
JAY — The Town of Jay will hold a special board meeting on Aug. 21.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Town of Jay Offices at 11 School Lane, AuSable Forks.
Agenda items include the introduction of a proposed law “establishing and providing for a department of public works for the Town of Jay.
