Peru town board to hold special meeting on flood damage
PERU — The Peru Town Board has scheduled a special meeting for Aug. 22.
It will be held at 8 a.m. at the Peru Town Hall.
The purpose of the Special Meeting is to pass resolution for Public Hearing- Local Law #1 of 2023- Flood Damage Prevention.
Ti school board to meet
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will meet on Aug. 22.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Junior/Senior High School Cafeteria.
AuSable school board to hold rescheduled meeting
CLINTONVILLE — The AuSable Valley Central School Board of Education Meeting scheduled for Aug. 16 had to be postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.
The meeting has been rescheduled for Aug. 22 at the Middle/High School Auditorium in Clintonville.
It is anticipated that the Board Meeting will begin with Presentations followed by an Executive Session. Regular Session will immediately follow the Executive Session. The Board will consider the following: Special Education Recommendations, Approval of District Wide Emergency Response Plan, Approval of Tax Warrant, and Personnel Issues.
Group accepting scholarship applications
The Psi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International is seeking applicants for the Alice K. Lewis Scholarship.
These grants support local college students entering teaching or a field related to education. The Scholarship aims to foster the recruitment, education, and development of future educators. Each award is a minimum of $500, available for the current semester.
Applicants who have graduated from a Clinton, Essex, or Franklin County high school are given priority. Qualified graduates of high schools in other counties are considered, if funds are available.
An applicant may be in the third or fourth year of undergraduate preparation to enter an education field, or entering graduate school. Related fields include professions outside of classroom teaching such as Counseling, Library Science, Museum work, and others. Grants are based on academic achievement, seriousness of purpose, professional promise, and financial need.
All applicants must be full-time students, with a minimum of 3.0 GPA. For more information and an application form, contact Dr. Margaret Leone, Psi Chapter Scholarship Chair, at: queguimm@plattsburgh.edu or call 518-534-2377. The deadline for applications is Sept. 8, 2023.
Franklin County waste management authority schedules meeting
MALONE — The County of Franklin Solid Waste Management Authority will hold a regular meeting on Sept. 20.
The meeting will be held at 3:30 p.m. in the second floor conference room of the Franklin County Courthouse.
Distinguished Young Women to celebrate Class of 2024
TICONDEROGA — The Distinguished Young Women of Ticonderoga scholarship program is excited to be returning later this fall. For almost 60 years, young women at Ticonderoga High School have had the opportunity to participate in this treasured tradition.
Once known as the America’s Junior Miss program, this program aims to celebrate the leadership, scholarship and talent of young women today. Distinguished Young Women is a national scholarship program that inspires high school women to develop their full, individual potential through a fun and transformative experience that culminates in the celebratory showcase of their accomplishments.
As one of only five local programs across New York State, the Ticonderoga program has provided an opportunity for more than 400 young women to participate and awarded more than $200,000 in scholarship monies. All local participants are also eligible for multiple national college scholarships simply because of their participation in this local program.
Young women who reside in Putnam, Ticonderoga, and Hague and who will graduate with the Class of 2024 are eligible for this local program. An Information Session about the Ticonderoga program will be held on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. in the Auditorium of the Jr/Sr High School. Students and parents/guardians are encouraged to attend.
For more information about this year’s Ticonderoga program, please contact Tracey Cross-Baker at 518-585-2525 or at tlcb24@hotmail.com.
