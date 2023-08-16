Saranac school board to meet
SARANAC — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m., on Aug. 21, at the District Office in Dannemora.
Some of the items on the agenda include appointments and resignations of individuals, items to declare obsolete, budget transfer, and bid awards.
A complete agenda will be available on our web site at www.saranac.org. The Saranac Central School Board of Education encourages the public to attend.
