Free car seat inspection event to be held
PLATTSBURGH — The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee is reminding parents and caregivers in Clinton County that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available today in Plattsburgh.
The event will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at the Town of Plattsburgh Highway Department, 151 Banker Road, Plattsburgh.
For more information, contact Anika Craig at 518-565-4397.
Those who cannot attend one of these free car seat check events can make an appointment with a local fitting station, found online at tinyurl.com/9sh5xesh.
