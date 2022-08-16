Clinton County Legislature to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 5:15 p.m. in the legislature chambers of the government center located at 137 Margaret Street, Plattsburgh.
This meeting will feature actions upon authorizing the clerk of the Clinton County Legislature to advertise for a public hearings regarding grant status, 2022-2023 Clinton Community College budget and authorizing an agreement by and between the county, the sheriff, civil service employees and corrections officers unit,
The meeting is open to the public.
Willsboro Central School Board to meet
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School Board will meet today at 8:30 a.m. via WebEx only. This meeting will be used to discuss business and finances.
A link to the meeting will be available on the district website.
Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education will meet tonight at 6 p.m. in the Duken Building located at 49 Broad Street, Plattsburgh. The public session will start at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh City School District policy provides meals to students
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City School District is continuing its policy for serving meals for children served under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2022-2023 school year, which would allow for all children at all schools/sites to be served meals at no charge.
For additional information, contact Food Service Director Julie Holbrook at jholbrook@plattscsd.org or 518-561-7500, Ext. 5093, or write to her: Plattsburgh City Schools, Attention: Julie Holbrook Food Service Director, 1 Clifford Drive, Plattsburgh, NY 12901.
