Willsboro school board to meet
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School Board will hold a regular board meeting on Aug. 17.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Distance Learning Room
Agenda items include business, finance and personnel matters.
All meetings are open to the public or joinable online using the WebEx link placed on the district website, www.willsborocsd.org.
Plattsburgh library board schedules meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Public Library Board of Trustees will hold a Regular Meeting on Aug. 22.
The meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the Smart Room of the Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St.
AuSable Valley Class of ‘78 reunion to be held
AUSABLE FORKS — The AuSable Valley Central School Class of 1978 is holding its 45th Anniversary Class Reunion on Sept. 2.
The event will be held at 20 Main, with music by Fulton’s Folly and food by food truck The DogFather. Music begins at 5 p.m.
Town of Ellenburg to hold special meeting
ELLENBURG — The Ellenburg Town Board will hold a special meeting held on Sept. 5 to discuss the 2024 Town of Ellenburg budget.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Town Hall located at 13 Brandy Brook Road, Ellenburg Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.