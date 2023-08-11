Clinton County Legislature to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet Aug. 16.
The meeting will be held in the Legislative Chambers on the second floor of the Government Center, 137 Margaret St., Plattsburgh, at 5:15 p.m.
Among the resolutions to be acted upon are Authorizing the Clerk of the Clinton County Legislature to Advertise for a Public Hearing on Local Law #2 of 2023 titled, “Amending Local Law #1 of 2010 titled, “Authorizing a Real Property Tax Exemption to Qualified Volunteer Firefighters and Volunteer Ambulance Workers”, Authorizing the Clerk of the Clinton County Legislature to Advertise for a Public Hearing on the 2023-2024 Clinton Community College Budget and Commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the Mooers Volunteer Fire Department and the 70th Anniversary of the Ladies Auxiliary.
DEC to hold public meaning on rail trail
RAY BROOK — The DEC will host a public meeting on Aug. 23, to provide updates on Adirondack Rail Trail project progress and future planning, address community concerns, and answer questions.
The meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m., in the Adirondack Park Agency Boardroom, 1133 NYS Route 86, Ray Brook. DEC Project Manager Keith Carrow will provide updates on project status, insight into future planning for signage and interpretation, and answer questions related to the project.
Phase one of the Adirondack Rail Trail is under construction by Kubricky Construction and is scheduled to be complete this year. Phase two construction is underway by Rifenburg Construction and includes the portion of trail between Saranac Lake and Floodwood Road in Santa Clara. DEC urges the public to refrain from using any portion of the trail while it is closed for construction.
Lake Placid to Saranac Lake: CLOSED for public use. Use of the corridor is prohibited for the duration of the summer and fall until Phase 1 is complete. Visitors are advised to respect posted signage and barricades.
Saranac Lake to Floodwood Road, Town of Santa Clara: CLOSED for public use. Use of the corridor is prohibited for the duration of the construction contract. Visitors are advised to respect posted signage and barricades.
Tupper Lake: Interim recreation is allowed at users’ own risk on this unimproved section of the c Public use may be limited or restricted in sections due to hazardous conditions or active construction or maintenance. ATV use is prohibited. Visitors should be mindful of posted signage and barricades.
Saranac Lake Depot: Work has started on the parking lot at the Saranac Lake Depot.
Updates can be found on the Adirondack Rail Trail webpage at https://www.dec.ny.gov/lands/124911.html. Additional details about the 2020 Remsen-Lake Placid Travel Corridor Unit Management Plan Amendment/Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement are available at DEC’s website at https://www.dec.ny.gov/lands/62816.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.