AuSable school board to meet
CLINTONVILLE — The AuSable Valley Central School Board of Education will meet on Aug. 16.
It will be held at 6 p.m. at the MS-HS Auditorium. It is anticipated that the Board Meeting will begin with Presentations followed by an Executive Session.
Regular Session will immediately follow the Executive Session.
The Board will consider the following: Special Education Recommendations, Approval of District Wide Emergency Response Plan, Approval of Tax Warrant, and Personnel Issues.
