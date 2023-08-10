AuSable school board to meet

CLINTONVILLE — The AuSable Valley Central School Board of Education will meet on Aug. 16.

It will be held at 6 p.m. at the MS-HS Auditorium. It is anticipated that the Board Meeting will begin with Presentations followed by an Executive Session.

Regular Session will immediately follow the Executive Session.

The Board will consider the following: Special Education Recommendations, Approval of District Wide Emergency Response Plan, Approval of Tax Warrant, and Personnel Issues.

