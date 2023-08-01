Village of Champlain hydrant flushing to continue
CHAMPLAIN — The Village of Champlain began flushing hydrants, Monday, and will continue through Aug. 18.
Flushing will occur between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Please be advised that flushing may cause some discoloration of water and fluctuations in water pressure.
This does not represent a health hazard, however, customers are cautioned to determine if the water is clear before washing clothes as staining may occur. If you experience discolored water, run the cold water in all your faucets for several minutes until clear.
Malone school board to meet
MALONE — The Malone Central School District Board of Education will meet today.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Franklin Academy Library.
Adirondack Land Trust Annual Meeting to be Held in Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID — The Adirondack Land Trust is holding its 2023 annual meeting at Uihlein Farm, Lake Placid, on Aug. 12 at 1 p.m.
This land conservation celebration is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is requested for the meeting and required for field trips. The schedule is as follows:
- 1:00 p.m. — Welcome music by Giovanina Bucci as guests arrive and park.
- 1:30 p.m. — Conservation updates; keynote remarks from Elizabeth (Betsy) Folwell, award-winning editor and creative director of Adirondack Life magazine from 1989-2020.
- 3:00 p.m. — Optional field trips: hiking, biking, and more.
Visit https://adirondacklandtrust.org/event/annual-meeting/ for details.
