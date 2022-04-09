CCC Board of Trustees to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton Community College Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, April 11 in the second floor conference room of the Moore Building, 136 Clinton Point Drive, and via Zoom.
Mask use and social distancing will be in place.
The Zoom meeting is accessible at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4255593262. The meeting is open to the public.
Saranac school board to meet
DANNEMORA — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 11 at the district office, 32 Emmons St.
Agenda items include appointments and resignations of individuals, school budget review and a coaching appointment.
A complete agenda will be available at www.saranac.org.
The meeting is open to the public.
Dannemora village board to meet
DANNEMORA — The Village of Dannemora Board will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 12 in the Village Community Center, 40 Emmons St.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the 2022-2023 budget.
The meeting is opened to the public.
Moriah school board to meet
MORIAH — The Moriah Central School Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 12 in the high school library, 39 Viking Lane.
Agenda items include 2022-2023 budget approval, review of financial reports and personnel discussion.
A full agenda will be available at www.moriahk12.org.
