CVPH Egg hunt set for today
PLATTSBURGH — A family favorite Easter tradition returns to the front lawn at the University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH).
The Easter Egg Hunt is scheduled for today at 10 a.m., sharp.
Known as the fastest event in Plattsburgh, there will be nearly 10,000 brightly colored eggs scattered on the lawn that will be scooped up in about two minutes. The eggs will be stuffed with candy, and some will include a coupon for a free kid’s meal at Texas Roadhouse.
The egg hunt is free and open to children ages 10 and younger, with a separate hunting ground for children 3 and under.
Hunters should be dressed according to weather conditions. The event is BYOB (bring your own basket), and kids will get a chance to say hello and pose for pictures with the guest of honor: the Easter Bunny.
There will be convenient parking in the Medical Office Building lots just off the Cornelia Street entrance, and CV-TEC students will help provide security services.
Clinton County Legislature to meetPLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet April 12.
The meeting will be held in the Legislative Chambers on the second floor of the Government Center, 137 Margaret St., in Plattsburgh at 5:15 p.m.
Among the resolutions to be acted upon are: Authorizing Contract with the New York State Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, Authorizing the County Treasurer to Establish a Capital Project titled, “Wendel Energy Performance Project” and Appointing County Purchasing Agent. Meetings are open to the public.
