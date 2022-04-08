CBP announces operational changes at Fort Covington port
FORT COVINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection has announced that, effective 6 a.m. today, the Fort Covington Port of Entry will be open 24/7 for appropriate commercial and essential passenger traffic.
Those with questions are asked to contact the port at 518-358-2444.
Residents can also follow CBP on Twitter at @CBPBuffalo and @DFOBuffalo.
Tribe to hold meeting on
name change
AKWESASNE — The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe will hold a public meeting via Zoom at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 13 to discuss the question of whether to change its name to “Akwesasne Mohawk Tribe” and respond to comments.
The referendum vote, twice postponed due to the pandemic, has been scheduled for a vote by tribal members on Saturday, June 4.
That day, eligible tribal voters will be able to vote yes or no to the following question: “Do you support the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe changing its name to the Akwesasne Mohawk Tribe?”
In a press release, the tribe connected the proposed change to the formal renaming of the 13655 zip code from Hogansburg to Akwesasne nearly 20 years ago, describing it as “a renewed effort to have a new name approved by tribal members that better reflects the community’s pride in the rich historical, cultural and diverse landscape of Akwesasne that has existed since time immemorial.”
During tribal meetings in May and August 2019, presentations were given on St. Regis and Akwesasne. Additionally, two articles by SRMT Tribal Historical Preservation Director Darren Bonaparte titled “Is it Time to Change the Name of the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe?” and “The Kanienkeha name of Akwesasne in the Early Historical Record” were published in the Indian Times Newspaper.
Following the presentations, the Tribal Council conducted two opinion polls. The first, in September 2019, received 549 votes, with 61% of respondents supporting an initiative to formally change the name, the release said.
Fifteen unique names were suggested, and the top contenders were sent out in a second poll in December 2019, with “Akwesasne Mohawk Tribe” ultimately coming in first.
The name change referendum was initially scheduled for vote during the 2020 election, but was postponed as the COVID-19 pandemic made holding public meetings to discuss the initiative inadvisable at that time.
A Nov. 14, 2020 vote was similarly postponed due to high case numbers. Prior to that date, three public meetings were held to present the referendum question, share background information and respond to members’ questions on the proposed initiative. The meetings were recorded and remain available to view on the Tribal Members Portal, along with poll results, articles and FAQs.
The link to the April 13 meeting is also available on the portal and can be accessed from the tribe’s website, www.srmt-nsn.gov.
