Fairview cemetery association to meet
AUSABLE FORKS — The Fairview Cemetery Association will meet on April 12.
The meeting will be held at 1 p.m. at the Heirdrick-Zaumetzer Funeral Home, 3 College Street, AuSable Forks.
Village of Rouses Point water and sewer bills due
ROUSES POINT — The Village of Rouses Point is reminding village property owners that April 28 is the last day to pay any outstanding water and sewer bills.
After that date, any unpaid water and sewer arrears are added to the tax roll and will be collected on the June 1, 2023, village tax bills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.