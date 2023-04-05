Plattsburgh city school board schedules meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education will meet today at the Duken Building, 49 Broad Street.
If an Executive Session is needed, it will be held at approximately 6 p.m. Public session will start at 7:30 p.m. at which time the Board will act on personnel and business items, in addition to discussing the 2023-2024 School Budget.
A complete agenda and live stream to the meeting is available on the district website at www.plattscsd.org
City of Plattsburgh common council to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The city’s Common Council will meet today at 5 p.m.
The public can attend in person at City Hall or watch a stream of the meeting on the city’s Youtube channel at https://tinyurl.com/27krwpnf.
CCC hosting women in local politics event
PLATTSBURGH — Clinton Community College is hosting a “Women in Local Politics” panel on April 11.
The panel will be moderated by Mountain Lake PBS’ Thom Hallock and will feature former and present Clinton County legislators Sara Rowden and Patty Waldron, as well as Plattsburgh Town Councilor Barb Hebert.
The event will be held in the campus’ Stafford Theater at 6 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
