Northeastern Clinton school board to meet
CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton Central School District Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 6 in the middle school cafeteria, 103 Route 276.
Agenda items include capital project and energy performance updates, position appointments and retirements/resignations.
If an executive session is necessary, it will be held at the end of the meeting.
A complete agenda will be available at nccscougar.org.
Boquet Valley school board to meet
WESTPORT — The Boquet Valley Central School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 7 via WebEx only.
It is anticipated the Board will immediately enter into executive session for discussion involving collective negotiations.
No other items are on the agenda.
A link to the meeting will be available on the district’s website, boquetvalleycsd.org/.
Psi Chapter, Delta Kappa Gamma fundraising for scholarships
PLATTSBURGH -- The Psi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International is currently raising funds to support its local scholarship program. In the past, DKG raised scholarship monies with its popular Tea With Famous Ladies.
COVID precautions have necessitated cancellation of the Tea again this year. A new scholarship fund raiser is the sale of greeting cards.
DKG member artists have designed the cards, which are for sale at the Artisan Markets sponsored by the Strand Center for the Arts on April 16 and May 7.
Applications are now open for the Psi Chapter Grants-in Aid that support local college students entering teaching or a field related to education.
The Alice K. Lewis Scholarship aims to foster the recruitment, education and development of future educators.
Each award is a minimum of $500. Applicants who have graduated from a Clinton, Essex, or Franklin County high school are given priority.
Qualified graduates of high schools in other counties are considered, if funds are available.
An applicant may be in the third year of undergraduate preparation to enter an education field, or in the fourth college year, planning to enter graduate school. Related fields include professions outside of classroom teaching such as library science, museum studies, and others.
The awards are granted considering academic achievement, seriousness of purpose, professional promise, and financial need.
All applicants must be full time students, with a minimum of 3.0 GPA.
For more information and an application form, contact Dr. Margaret Leone, Psi Chapter Scholarship Chair, at: queguimm@plattsburgh.edu The deadline for applications is June 1, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.