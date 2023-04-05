Champlain village offices to close for day
CHAMPLAIN — The Village of Champlain offices will be closed on Friday, April 7, in observance of Good Friday.
Offices will re-open on Monday, April 10, at regular hours.
Notice of road closure in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH — Ohio Ave from New York Road to Museum Way will be closed to all traffic and pedestrian use for construction equipment access from April 10 through May 10 from 6:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., daily.
This is the section on the west side of the Clinton County Historical Association Museum.
Town of Ellenburg to hold public hearing
ELLENBURG — The Town of Ellenburg will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. on April 18 at the Town Hall located at 13 Brandy Brook Rd, Ellenburg Center.
The hearing is being held to discuss the New Leaf Wind Tower that is potentially coming to town. Immediately following this public hearing, there will be a secondhearing to discuss the HOST agreement with Invenergy on the Bull Run Wind Project.
Immediately following the two hearings there will be the regular monthly board meeting. The first public hearing will begin at 5:30 and the second public hearing and regular monthly board meeting will follow.
Keeseville library board of trustees to meet
KEESEVILLE — The Board of Trustees of the Keeseville Free Library will hold a regular board meeting on May 9.
The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. at the library located at 1721 Front Street in Keeseville, NY. The public is welcome to attend.
