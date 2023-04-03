Malone school board to meet
MALONE — The Malone Central School District Board of Education will meet today.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Franklin Academy library.
Ticonderoga school board meets today
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will meet today.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Junior/Senior High cafeteria.
Change in City refuse collection schedule
PLATTSBURGH — As a result of the Good Friday Holiday, there will be no refuse collections done by the Department of Public Works in the City of Plattsburgh on April 7.
For the week of Monday, April 3, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays collections will be done on their regularly scheduled days and Fridays collection will be done on Thursday.
Altona Town Clerk to be out of office
ALTONA — The Altona Town Clerk will be out of the office from April 10 to the 14.
