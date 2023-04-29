Saranac Lake hosting community cleanup
SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake community is coming together for a day of service and sustainability on May 13, when Saranac Lake will hold its annual Community Clean Up Downtown Day.
This event is an opportunity for residents to join forces and make a positive impact on the environment. Volunteers will gather at Berkeley Green (corner of Main & Broadway) anytime from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and work together to clean up public spaces. Participants will be provided with gloves, trash bags, and other necessary cleaning tools.
The event is organized by the village’s Downtown Advisory Board, a volunteer board that works to improve economic vitality by enhancing the experience, image and lifestyle of Downtown Saranac Lake.
The Community Clean Up Downtown Day is open to all residents, businesses, and organizations. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and closed-toe shoes. Water and snacks will be provided thanks to the Women’s Civic Chamber.
Lake Placid School Board to hold budget hearing
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School District Board of Education will hold a budget hearing on May 2.
It will be held at 6 p.m. in the Wilmington Community Center on Springfield Road, Wilmington.
Meeting documents will become live on the day before the meeting and can be found at: https://go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public.
The budget booklet can be found online at tinyurl.com/ys396b6t.
This meeting shall also be broadcast live via Zoom. Anyone who wishes to attend the Board meeting via zoom may do so with this link:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/97950177229?pwd=RTM4bVY0bXlkTjFISUpkNy9EbW1uQT09
Meeting ID: 979 5017 7229
Passcode: 356994
Our Board meetings are also live streamed at: http://www.lpcsd.org/ Click on “live stream”.
You will be muted on entry via Zoom. To comment during the meeting use the raise hand option.
Comments may be submitted for the Budget by emailing lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net Emails will be read during the portion of the Good of the Cause.
Plattsburgh School Board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — There will be a meeting of the Plattsburgh Board of Education on May 3 at the Duken School Building.
If an Executive Session is needed it will be held at approximately 6 p.m. Public session will start at 7:30 p.m. at which time there will be a public hearing of the 2023-2024 School Budget and the Board will act on other miscellaneous personnel and business items.
A complete agenda and live stream to the meeting will be available on the district website at www.plattscsd.org
FEH BOCES to hold board meeting
The regular meeting of the Board of Cooperative Educational Services of the Sole Supervisory District of Franklin, Essex and Hamilton Counties is scheduled for 6 p.m. on May 11.
It will be held via videoconference at the North Franklin Educational Center, 23 Husky Lane, Malone, New York and the Adirondack Educational Center, 711 NYS Route 3, Saranac Lake, New York.
RENY grant applications open for educators
An educational grant sponsored by Northeastern Zone RENY is now open for applications from educators.
The deadline to apply has been extended to May 15. There are $1000 and $500 grants available this year.
Teachers can find the grant application online at northcountrytrc.wixsite.com/education/news-and-events.
Plattsburgh School District board candidates announced
PLATTSBURGH — Seven petitions for nomination of candidate for member of the Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education have been received by the District Clerk of the Plattsburgh City School District.
There are three vacancies; three seats for 3-year terms, commencing on July 1, 2023 and expiring on June 30, 2026 caused by the expiration of the terms of Mr. Robert Hall, Jr., Mr. Clayton Morris and Mr. Roderick Sherman.
The candidates will appear on the ballot as follows:
- John T. Palmer
- Robert “Bobby” Hall, Jr.
- Dr. Nathaniel Meuser-Herr
- Rod Sherman
- Ben Arts
- Shauna LaDue
- Clayton “Clay” Morris
Absentee Ballots will be made available in the Plattsburgh Office of the District Clerk. Any person who will be unable to vote in person due to illness or disability; because that person will be hospitalized, out of the county or city on business, studies or vacation; or in jail for any reason other than as the result of being convicted of a felony, is eligible.
Completed absentee applications must be received by the District Clerk not later than 4 p.m. on May 9, 2023, if the ballot is to be mailed to the voter. Completed applications received after 4 p.m. on May 9, 2023, will require the voter personally appear at the Office of the District Clerk to receive an absentee ballot. Completed absentee ballots must be received in the office of the District Clerk by 5 p.m., on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in order that his/her vote may be canvassed.
People who are unsure or have questions concerning registration and absentee ballots should call the District Clerk at 957-6002 or go to PCSD’s web site at www.plattscsd.org.
