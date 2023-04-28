Keeseville to flush hydrants
KEESEVILLE — All Fire Hydrants in the Keeseville water system and the Port Kent Water systems will be flushed during the month of May 2023.
Questions can be addressed to the Water Superintendent Dave Winter 518-637-6753.
Schuyler Falls democrats to hold caucus
SCHUYLER FALLS — There will be a caucus held by Schuyler Falls Democrats on May 9.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at Schuyler Falls Town Hall to nominate candidates for town elections to be held on Nov. 7.
Offices to be voted on are: Town Supervisor, Town Councilperson (two years), two Town Councilpersons (4 years), Town Justice (4 years), Town Clerk/Tax Collector (4 years) and Superintendent of Highways (4 years).
North Country Underground Railroad Historical Association to host I LOVE MY PARK DAY event
AUSABLE CHASM — The NCUGRHA will host volunteers at the site of their historic museum as part of the more than 100 cleanup, improvement, and beautification events happening statewide.
The museum is being readied to open for its 12th season which will commence on Memorial Day weekend.
Volunteers from the area are needed to assist committed members and friends who will be addressing cleanup and maintenance tasks both inside the museum and outside on the museum grounds.
Come to the underground railroad museum at 1131 Mace Chasm Rd, Ausable Chasm on May 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. rain or shine.
For more info, call Jim Kloiber 518-585-3215 or email jkloiber@hotmail.com.
