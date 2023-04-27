Women of Distinction awards rescheduled
PLATTSBURGH — Due to ongoing state budget negotiations, Assemblyman Billy Jones’ Women of Distinction Awards ceremony has been rescheduled to Thursday, May 11, at 6 p.m. at the Stafford Auditorium at Clinton Community College.
The event was originally scheduled for Thursday April 27.
The Women of Distinction Awards is an annual celebration hosted by Jones to honor women who work tirelessly to help their communities and help make the North Country a great place to live. Check out his Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/D.BillyJones) for more information as he continues to announce this year’s awardees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.