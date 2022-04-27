Northeastern Clinton school board to meet
CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton Central School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 7 a.m. Thursday, April 28 in the district office/media center, 103 State Route 276.
Agenda items include votes on the 2022-2023 Champlain Valley Educational Services BOCES administrative budget and CVES board member seats.
AuSable Valley school board to meet
CLINTONVILLE — The AuSable Valley Central School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, April 28 in the district office, 1273 State Route 9N.
The purpose of the meeting is to consider the Champlain Valley Educational Services BOCES board candidates and approval of the 2022-2023 CVES administrative budget, as well as any new business items that come before the board.
Ticonderoga school board to meet
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will hold a fully remote special meeting at 8 a.m. Thursday, April 28.
Visit www.ticonderogak12.org for the weblink.
Peru school board to meet
PERU — The Peru Central School District Board of Education will hold a fully remote special meeting at 8 a.m. Thursday, April 28.
The sole purpose of the meeting is to vote on the Champlain Valley Educational Services BOCES administrative budget and on the slate of candidates running for open CVES board seats. At this time, no other action items are anticipated.
The public may view the meeting live via Google Meet at https://meet.google.com/zgj-qsvr-vum.
The full agenda as well as a recording of the meeting will be available on the district’s website, www.perucsd.org.
Plattsburgh school district to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 28 in the Duken School Building, 49 Broad St.
Agenda items include electing members to the Champlain Valley Educational Services BOCES board and acting on the 2022-2023 CVES budget.
The public is welcome to attend in person. Those wishing to attend virtually can tune in at https://bit.ly/37qUOBU.
The live stream is for viewing and listening only. To make public comments, please attend in person.
A complete agenda is available at www.plattscsd.org.
The board anticipates convening into executive session after public session.
Saranac school board to meet
DANNEMORA — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28 in the district office, 32 Emmons St.
Agenda items include appointments and resignations of individuals, change orders and substitute appointments.
A complete agenda will be available at www.saranac.org.
The meeting is open to the public.
