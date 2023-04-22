Clinton County legislature to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet April 26.
The meeting will be held in the Legislative Chambers on the second floor of the Government Center, 137 Margaret St. in Plattsburgh, at 5:15 p.m.
Among the resolutions to be acted upon are Authorizing the Foreign Object Debris (FOD) Sweeper Vehicle Replacement Grant Application, Awarding Bid for the Rehabilitation of Taxiway A Pavement and General Aviation (GA) Apron Phase II (Construction) Project and Approving Appointment of Director of Planning.
Meetings are open to the public.
Bridge project to start in Saranac
SARANAC — The Clinton County Highway Department advises Saranac residents that the project to replace the True Brook Road Bridge will begin on May 1.
The bridge, located 0.7 miles west of the intersection of True Brook Road and State Route 3, shall be closed to all traffic beginning on that date.
A detour route shall be signed along State Route 3, Church Street and Priest Road prior to the commencement of the project and shall remain through the completion of the project.
The bridge is expected to be re-opened by mid-September.
