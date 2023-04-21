Plattsburgh library board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Public Library Board of Trustees will hold a Regular Meeting on April 25.
The meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the Smart Room of the Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St.
Health Department reminding residents solar digesters available
PLATTSBURGH — In recognition of Earth Day 2023, the Clinton County Health Department and Casella Waste Management at the Clinton County Solid Waste & Recycling Facility would like to remind residents that green cone solar digesters are available for purchase.
By using the sun’s energy and tapping into the surrounding micro-organisms, solar digesters provide a low-maintenance, space sensitive alternative to traditional food scraps recycling options, like composting. The solar- heated unit safely eliminates cooked and uncooked food waste, including items your backyard composter can’t handle such as meat, fish, bones, and dairy products.
For more information visit www.greenconeusa.com.
“We were able to collect data from residents who purchased a green cone solar digester last year and learned that 100% of respondents felt the green cone solar digester was easy to use for all family members, including children,” states KayLeigh Raville, Supervising Public Health Educator at the Clinton County Health Department. She adds, “Over 80% of respondents reported the green cone solar digester met their expectations for a composting alternative and nearly all residents who were surveyed would recommend a digester to their friends and family.”
By purchasing a green cone solar digester you and your family can invest in our planet and celebrate Earth Day every day. Solar digesters are available for purchase at a reduced cost of $50 at the Schuyler Falls Convenience Station, 404 Sand Road, Morrisonville, NY 12962. All funds collected from the sale will be used to purchase additional digesters to sell to the public at the discounted rate.
Convenience Station hour are: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9am – 4pm and Wednesdays and Fridays from 12pm to 4pm. Cash or personal checks will be accepted for payment.
Village of Champlain water/sewer bills due.
CHAMPLAIN — Village of Champlain Residents are reminded that water/sewer bills are due April 30.
After May 2, any unpaid water and sewer amounts will be levied onto the Village tax rolls and collected in June when taxes are paid.
Franklin County Solid Waste Management Authority schedules meeting
MALONE — The Franklin County Solid Waste Management Authority will meet on May 17.
The meeting will be held at 3:30 p.m. in the second floor conference room of the Franklin County Courthouse in Malone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.