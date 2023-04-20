Portion of Margaret Street in Plattsburgh to be closed
PLATTSBURGH — Margaret Street, from Boynton Avenue to Riley Avenue, will be closed to all thru traffic between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. today and Friday for road maintenance.
FEH BOCES to hold board meeting
The regular meeting of the Board of Cooperative Educational Services of the Sole Supervisory District of Franklin, Essex and Hamilton Counties is scheduled for 6 p.m., April 27, to be held via videoconference at the North Franklin Educational Center, 23 Husky Lane, Malone, New York and the Adirondack Educational Center, 711 NYS Route 3, Saranac Lake, New York.
Village of Champlain schedules brush pickup days
CHAMPLAIN — The Village of Champlain will be picking up loose brush on May 1, 15 and 29.
Please note:
· Only brush that is three (3) inches or less in diameter and eight (8) feet long or less will be picked up.
· Maximum of one (1) pickup load per property
· No bagged leaves or debris will be picked up.
· All brush should be put by the curbside by 7 a.m. during scheduled pickup dates.
Scholarships accepting Clinton County applicants
PLATTSBURGH — The Sarah S. Vert Student Fund Committee will meet to consider applications for aid from the fund.
This committee was formed under the provisions of the will of Charles J. Vert, which established the Sarah S. Vert Student Aid Fund. The purpose for this fund is to help worthy but needy students of Clinton County to a college education. Worth and need alone are the determining factors in granting aid from this fund.
The General Harry E. Knight Scholarship Fund Committee will also meet to consider applications for scholarships. This committee was formed under the provisions of the will of Mrs. Harry E. Knight which established the Gen. Harry E. Knight Scholarships to Cornell University at Ithaca, New York for needy and deserving young men and women, irrespective of race, creed, or color, who are graduates from Clinton County High Schools, public, parochial, or private. Students must be attending Cornell to qualify for this scholarship.
Interested students should mail separate applications to the acting secretary, Mr. John C. Lebrun, Plattsburgh City School District, 49 Broad Street, Plattsburgh NY 12901-3396 so they will be received no later than May 15, 2023. Applications must be made in writing and must contain a clear statement of the circumstances, which make financial assistance necessary. The applicant must also indicate the college to be attended. The funds at the disposal of the committees are limited. Complete application is necessary to ensure consideration by the committees.
Generous Acts Grant awarded to BackPack Program from Adirondack Foundation
TICONDEROGA — Ticonderoga Area Backpack Program is excited to announce that they recently received generous funding of $2,800 from the Adirondack Foundation’s Generous Acts program.
An all-volunteer organization, the backpack program provides backpacks filled with nutritious foods to deserving local area children on weekends throughout the school year. In addition, there also is a summer food program which provides a whole week of food in each of eight weeks during July & August. These grant funds will be used exclusively to purchase the food from the Regional Food Bank of NE NY.
“The Generous Acts Fund prioritizes programs that provide for basic needs of people such as food & housing, educational pathways, and community and economic vitality. The Adirondack Foundation has been a consistent supporter of our backpack program,” – John Bartlett – President Ticonderoga Area Backpack Program. The initial roll-out of the Ticonderoga Area Backpack Program in 2013 served thirty deserving kids at Ticonderoga Elementary. Thanks to the help of generous donors and organizations like Adirondack Foundation, the program has been able to expand from this relatively modest start to seven local area schools and 285 kids. We are extremely grateful for Adirondack Foundation’s support of our efforts to help local kids.
Support for this work is from the Generous Acts Fund at Adirondack Foundation – a force for good that pools gifts from generous donors who love the Adirondacks and care about our communities. In 2023, the Generous Acts Fund awarded a total of over $900,000 in grants, which is more than eight times the total grant dollars awarded just six years ago. Adirondack Foundation enhances the lives of the people in the Adirondacks through philanthropy. The Adirondack Foundation also spearheaded the Special and Urgent Needs Fund to provide timely relief to those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hope is to be able to continue to grow and expand the backpack program and to provide additional food for more and more local area children who need our help.The cost to sponsor one child for an entire school year is only $228. One hundred per cent of all donations are used to purchase the food to fill the backpacks for deserving local area children and donations to this very worthy cause are tax-deductible. For more information, contact John Bartlett at jbartlett1@nycap.rr.com
Elizabethtown Community Hospital announces mental health and wellness events
ELIZABETHTOWN — The University of Vermont Health Network Elizabethtown Community Hospital will host a Mental Health & Wellness Fair next month at both its hospital campuses.
The events, which are free and open to the public, are scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. on May 1 in Elizabethtown and May 3 in Ticonderoga.
Julie Tromblee, MSN,Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer for Elizabethtown Community Hospital, shared that the events align with community needs as outlined in the 2022-2024 Community Health Improvement Plan, released earlier this year. “Promoting wellbeing and preventing mental health and substance use disorders remains a priority for us. We’re happy to invite the community in to learn about all the services available in our region.”
More than a dozen local health and wellness agencies will be on hand to showcase programs and services working to keep the community healthy, including Adirondack Health Institute, Behavioral Health Services North, BRIEF, Child Advocacy Center, Cornell Cooperative, Essex County Mental Health, Essex County Public Health, Families First, Mental Health Association, Mountain Lake Services, St. Josephs Outpatient Clinic, The Prevention Team and the Youth Advocacy Program.
For more information on the Mental Health & Wellness events, call 518-585-3761.
Mercy Care for the Adirondacks recruiting new volunteers
LAKE PLACID — Mercy Care for the Adirondacks is recruiting new volunteers and has scheduled a Friendship Volunteer Training Program in Lake Placid on May 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There is no cost for the training but registration is required. Complementary lunch will be provided. To register for the training, please visit Mercy Care’s website at www.adkmercy.org or contact Lexi Bevilacqua, Mercy Care’s Program Director at abevilacqua@adkmercy.org or call Lexi for more information at 518-523-5446.
New Volunteers will join Mercy Care’s more than 100 Friendship Volunteers from Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, and Tupper Lake and surrounding areas who are helping their elder neighbors stay connected to their communities and helping to make their lives a little easier and happier. Volunteers of all faiths are encouraged and invited to participate.
Mercy Care is experiencing many new requests from elders in our community who need friends and assistance to help them age in place more successfully. Mercy Care serves any older adult in need within our capacity.
