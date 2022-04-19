Rouses Point to hold cleanup days
ROUSES POINT — The Spring Cleanup Days for the Village of Rouses Point will run from Monday, May 2 until Friday, May 6.
There will be absolutely no pickups after those dates.
This collection is for the pickup of bagged leaves, shrubs and tree limbs less than three inches in diameter only.
There will be no pickup of paint cans, tires, stumps, waste oil, stones, cement or wood.
Residents are requested to bag all leaves in clear bags only and place them at curbside in such a position so that parked cars do not block the pickup of these items. This will greatly facilitate the collection.
