Town of Peru to hold special meeting
PERU — The Peru Town Board has scheduled a Special Meeting for Thursday, at 5 p.m. at the Peru Town Hall.
The purpose of the meeting will be for the Town Board to accept bid for a/c units.
Chateaugay school board to hold special meeting
CHATEAUGAY — The Chateaugay Central School District will hold a special meeting on Thursday.
The meeting will be held at 7:30 a.m. in the board of education conference room.
Agenda items include a budget review and possible adoption of the 2023-24 budget.
Ticonderoga school board to meet
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will hold a regular meeting on Thursday.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Junior/Senior High School Cafeteria.
Saranac school board schedules meeting
SARANAC — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will meet on Thursday.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the District Office in Dannemora.
Some of the items on the agenda include appointments and resignations of individuals and Coaching appointments.
A complete agenda will be available on our web site at www.saranac.org. The Saranac Central School Board of Education encourages the public to attend.
Town of Essex and Whallonsburg Grange to unveil new solar array
ESSEX — Officials from the Town of Essex and the Whallonsburg Grange Hall invite the community to celebrate the installation of a new solar panel array on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22 at 11 a.m. at the Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22, Essex, New York.
With technical assistance from the Adirondack North County Association (ANCA) and NYSEG and through grant funding from NYSERDA, the Town of Essex contracted with Apex Solar Energy in 2022 to design and build a 17.1kW solar array on the south-facing roof of the Whallonsburg Grange Hall. Essex County Community Enhancement and Tourism Funds funding allocated to the Town of Essex was used to fund the majority of this project.
The solar array on the roof of this historic hall, built in 1915, will help offset the energy costs incurred to deliver a wide variety of programs, activities and events at the Grange, one of the largest performing arts and community centers in the region. The Whallonsburg Grange Hall is a volunteer-run nonprofit. It manages the building, which is owned by the Town of Essex, and oversees Grange-sponsored programs including the Champlain Valley Film Series, Lyceum lectures, music and theater series and much more.
Our volunteers keep the Grange going: staffing shows, cooking for events, carrying out special work projects, maintaining the building, and organizing the programs. Additional details on the solar array may be found online at: https://essexnewyork.com/whallonsburg-grange-solar.
Law enforcement agencies to host gun buyback on April 29
PLATTSBURGH — The Office of New York Attorney General Letitia James is hosting a community gun buyback with the Plattsburgh Police Department and Clinton County Sheriff’s Office on April 29, at the Clinton County Fairgrounds.
The buyback event accepts — with no questions asked — working and non-working, unloaded firearms in exchange for compensation on site. The Office of the Attorney General provides money in the form of prepaid gift cards when a gun is received and secured by law enforcement officers on site.
WHERE: Clinton County Fairgrounds
84 Fair Grounds Road, Plattsburgh, NY 12901
WHEN: Saturday, April 29
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The OAG will be providing the following amount for firearms turned in on site:
$500 per assault rifle or ghost gun
$150 per handgun ($500 will be given for the first handgun turned in per person)
$75 per rifle or shotgun
$25 per non-working, replica, antique, homemade, or 3D printed gun
The OAG accepts both working and non-working firearms and there is no limit on the number of firearms an individual can turn in. The guns must be unloaded and placed in a bag or a box. This is an amnesty program, in which no questions will be asked about the person dropping off the gun.
