Willsboro school board holding two meetings
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School Board will meet on April 18 and 20.
April 18’s meeting will be held in the Distance Learning Room and includes agenda items Business & Finance and Personnel.
The special meeting on April 20 will be held at 8 a.m. in the Conference Room with agenda items including BOCES Administrative Budget Vote and BOCES (CVES) Board of Education Members Vote.
All meetings are open to the public or you may also join the meeting live from a WebEx link that will be placed on the district website.
Clinton County Highway Dept. to remove weight limit signs
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Highway Department will remove all weight limit signs from county roads on April 24.
Vehicles in excess of five tons to an axle may resume usage of these roads, effective on that date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.