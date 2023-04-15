AuSable school board to meet
CLINTONVILLE — The Au Sable Valley Central School Board of Education Meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on April 17.
The meeting will be held at the Middle School-High School Auditorium, Clintonville, New York. It is anticipated that the Board Meeting will begin with Presentations followed by an Executive Session.
Regular Session will immediately follow the Executive Session. The Board will consider the following: Special Education Recommendations, Adopting 2023-2024 School Budget, Approval of Property Tax Report Card, and Personnel Issues.
Peru School board to hold meetings
PERU — The Peru School Board of Education will hold a regular monthly meeting in the High School Community Room on April 18 at 6:15 p.m.
It is anticipated that an executive session will take place immediately following the start, and that the Board will reconvene for public session business at approximately 7 p.m.
Anticipated topics include, Five-Year Capital Facilities Plan, Personnel Appointments, Public Hearing on the Code of Conduct, Establishment of the 23-24 Budget Amount, Property Tax Report Card and Student Wellness Policy.
Currently, two public comment opportunities are planned as follows:
First public comment: Related to items on the agenda. Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker.
Second public comment: Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker.
Individuals who are unable to attend the regular meeting in person may submit public comments by emailing perucomments@perucsd.org no later than noon on April 18.
The agenda will be available on the District’s website (perucsd.org). The Board meeting will also be recorded and available on the website at a later date.
The board will also meet for a special meeting in the High School Community Room on April 20 at 7:30 AM. The sole purpose of this meeting is to vote on the BOCES (CVES) administrative budget and on the slate of candidates running for open CVES board seats.
At this time, no other district business is anticipated.
The agenda will be available on the District’s website (perucsd.org).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.