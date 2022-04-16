Committees open scholarship application period
PLATTSBURGH — The Sarah S. Vert Student Fund Committee and the General Harry E. Knight Scholarship Fund Committee will meet to consider scholarship applications.
The purpose of the Sarah S. Vert Student Aid Fund is to help worthy but needy students of Clinton County to a college education. Worth and need alone are the determining factors in granting aid from this fund.
General Harry E. Knight scholarships are for needy and deserving young men and women, irrespective of race, creed or color, who are graduates from Clinton County high schools and are attending Cornell University.
Interested students should mail separate applications to the acting secretary, Mr. John C. Lebrun, at Plattsburgh City School District, 49 Broad St., Plattsburgh, N.Y. 12901 so they will be received no later than Saturday, May 14.
Applications must be made in writing and must contain a clear statement of the circumstances which make financial assistance necessary. The applicant must also indicate the college to be attended.
The funds at the disposal of the committees are limited. A complete application is necessary to ensure consideration by the committees.
Franklin County announces 2022 rabies vaccination schedule
MALONE — Franklin County Public Health plans to hold the following rabies vaccination clinics (clinics are subject to change):
• 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 23 at the St. Regis Falls Vol. Fire Department.
• 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 6 at the Malone Callfiremen building.
• 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 20 at the old Chateaugay bus garage.
• 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7 at the Constable Vol. Fire Department.
• 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14 at the Fort Covington Vol. Fire Department.
• 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 25 at the Brushton Vol. Fire Department.
• 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Saranac Lake Vol. Fire Department.
• 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 at Kate Mountain Park in Vermontville.
• 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19 at the Westville Vol. Fire Department.
• 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 at the Tupper Lake Vol. Fire Department
Registration links will be open one week prior to each clinic and posted at https://tinyurl.com/5n7hhkx9.
If you need assistance with registration, call 518-481-1710 option 6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
All dogs, cats (including indoor pets) and ferrets three months of age or older are required to be vaccinated. Ferrets must be vaccinated annually.
All pets must be controlled by an adult and on a leash or in a carrier (one cat per carrier).
One-year and three-year proof of rabies vaccination certificates will be issued at this clinic. Owners are asked to bring proof of their pet’s last rabies vaccination. If no proof is available, FCPH will issue a one-year certificate.
Donations of $5 are appreciated.
Mercy Care, Paul Smith’s to host forum
PAUL SMITHS — Mercy Care for the Adirondacks and Paul Smith’s College will host the 2022 Educational Forum from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 18 at Paul Smith’s, 7777 State Route 30.
The forum will focus on the topic of unpaid caregivers, and how to honor, care for and support them.
Register at www.adkmercy.org. There is a $25 registration fee, which includes the networking lunch. Registrations will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, contact Lexi Bevilacqua, Mercy Care’s education and volunteer training manager, at abevilacqua@adkmercy.org or at 518-523-5446.
