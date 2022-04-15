Altona clerk to be out of office
ALTONA — The Altona Town Clerk/Tax Collector will be out of office from April 18 to the 22.
Tribe to hold caucus
AKWESASNE — The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Election Board will hold the annual Tribal Caucus beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7 in the administration building, 71 Margaret Terrance Memorial Way.
The four open positions are traffic court judge #1, chief judge, tribal sub-chief and tribal chief. Nominations will take place in that order every 20 minutes.
Nominees for all elected positions must be present to accept or refuse the nomination at the time of the caucus.
Observers are welcome and the ATV will stream the caucus live via Facebook. The list of nominees will be posted after the caucus has ended.
All nominees are responsible for submitting their required documents and drug testing by close of business on Wednesday, May 11 to Executive Assistant/Board Liaison Cathy Mitchell. The “unofficial” list of all candidates will be posted by Friday, May 13.
Nominators must be eligible voters who are at least 18 years old, are enrolled members of the tribe, have resided in the United States or the U.S. portion of Akwesasne for at least six months immediately before the election, and have their name on the most current eligible voters list.
The tribal election will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Early voting is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 2 at the administration building.
Absentee ballots for community members who do not want to vote in person can be requested beginning Monday, May 9 until noon Wednesday, May 25 by calling the tribal clerk’s office at 518-358-2272.
In-home voting — only available for homebound eligible voters residing on the St. Regis Mohawk Reservation — will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 3 by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, contact the tribal clerk’s office by 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 1.
More information on tribal election procedures and candidate eligibility is available at www.srmt-nsn.gov/government/committees/election_board or by emailing election.board@srmt-nsn.gov.
To verify your eligibility to vote, request an absentee ballot or for questions or concerns regarding the eligible voter’s list, contact the tribal clerk’s office.
Schuyler Falls town board reschedules meeting
SCHUYLER FALLS — The Schuyler Falls Town Board has rescheduled its Tuesday, April 26 meeting to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 27 in the town hall, 997 Mason St.
The meeting is open to the public.
Village of Champlain water/sewer bills due
CHAMPLAIN — The Village of Champlain is reminding residents that water and sewer bills are due April 30.
After May 2, 2022, any unpaid water and sewer amounts are added to the tax rolls and collected in June when taxes are paid.
