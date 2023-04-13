AuSable school board to meet
CLINTONVILLE — The Au Sable Valley Central School District will hold a Special Board of Education Meeting, remotely, at 7:30 a.m. on April 20.
The meeting will be held at the Board of Education Offices in Clintonville, New York.
The purpose of this meeting will be to consider the Clinton-Essex-Warren-Washington Board of Cooperative Educational Services (Champlain Valley Educational Services) Candidates and Approval of Champlain Valley Educational Services Administrative Budget for the 2023-2024 school year, and any new business items that come to the attention of the Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.