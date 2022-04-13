AuSable Valley school board to meet
CLINTONVILLE — The AuSable Valley Central School District Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 13 in the middle-high school auditorium, 1490 State Route 9N.
It is anticipated that the meeting will begin with presentations followed by an executive session. Regular session will immediately follow.
Agenda items include special education recommendations, adoption of the 2022-2023 school budget, approval of the property tax report card and personnel issues.
The meeting is open to the public.
City reschedules Friday refuse collection
PLATTSBURGH — Due to the Good Friday Holiday on Friday, April 15, the City of Plattsburgh Department of Public Works will not conduct refuse collection that day.
For this week, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday’s collections will be done on their regularly scheduled days and Friday’s collection will be done on Thursday, April 14.
Champlain Valley Habitat for Humanity seeks volunteers
PERU — Champlain Valley Habitat for Humanity is seeking volunteers and board members.
If you are interested, email mcfetridgejanet@gmail.com to request further information.
Northern Adirondack school board to meet
ELLENBURG — The Northern Adirondack Central School District Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 14 in the middle-high school auditorium, 5572 U.S. Route 11.
The full agenda will be available on the district’s website, www.nacs1.org.
The meeting is open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.